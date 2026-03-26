Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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Anne Marescaux's avatar
Anne Marescaux
5h

How is the seperation of powers organised? Does Cuba has a kind of supreme court to hold elected officials and the executif accountable if they abuse power or if they do not follow the laws or in case of corruption? What do you hear from the Cubans about the justice system and accountability?

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1 reply by Arturo Dominguez
Dannys's avatar
Dannys
4h

https://democrats-foreignaffairs.house.gov/2026/3/meeks-jayapal-introduce-legislation-to-block-trump-from-attacking-cuba

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