Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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A Show With No Name with Marlon Weems & Arturo Dominguez

A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Marlon Weems's live video
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Marlon Weems's avatar
Arturo Dominguez and Marlon Weems

Thank you Jeanne Elbe, Ms.Yuse, Donna Everett, MLR, Sandra, and many others for tuning into my live video with Marlon Weems! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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