Decolonized Journalism

A Show with No Name - Ep. 4 - Jan. 1, 2026 - New Year’s Day Edition

In this episode, we discusses Venezuela and several other issues, but the Venezuela conversation foreshadowed the kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Marlon Weems's avatar
Arturo Dominguez and Marlon Weems
Jan 03, 2026

Thank you Beth Cruz, John H, P. J. Schuster, Elizabeth Raven, Barbara Shields, and many others for tuning into my live video with Marlon Weems! Join me for my next live video by becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I’m an independent journalist digging deeper into the stories you see or don’t see on the news. Find my work at Unicorn Riot, The Antagonist Magazine, Latino Rebels, Orinoco Tribune, and more. I’m also on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Threads. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber or making a donation via Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App.

