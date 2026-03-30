Thank you LeftieProf, Eric Lullove, John H, Mnera, Stephanie Munoz, and many others for tuning into my live video with Marlon Weems and Egberto Willies! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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A Show With No Name, Featuring Egberto Willies of Politics Done Right
A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Marlon Weems's live video
Mar 30, 2026
Decolonized Journalism
An investigative newsletter providing important context to political, human rights, and racial justice stories.An investigative newsletter providing important context to political, human rights, and racial justice stories.
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