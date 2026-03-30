Decolonized Journalism

Decolonized Journalism

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A Show With No Name, Featuring Egberto Willies of Politics Done Right

A recording from Arturo Dominguez and Marlon Weems's live video
Arturo Dominguez's avatar
Marlon Weems's avatar
Egberto Willies's avatar
Arturo Dominguez, Marlon Weems, and Egberto Willies
Mar 30, 2026

Thank you LeftieProf, Eric Lullove, John H, Mnera, Stephanie Munoz, and many others for tuning into my live video with Marlon Weems and Egberto Willies! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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