A Conversation With Your Weirdo Freind

This was a great conversation last week with your weirdo friend. We covered a lot, from peaceful protests to civilians arming themselves to deter ICE agents. It should be noted that this conversation took place before the murder of Alex Pretti; however, our discussion covered how being armed is used against people to justify their killing, something we’ve all had to witness lately.

Thank you Scott Nygaard, Noble Blend, P. J. Schuster, Eric Lullove, Hala, and many others for tuning into my live video with your weirdo friend!

